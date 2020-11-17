After securing a last gasp point against Shrewsbury Town last time out, tonight Swindon Town host Accrington Stanley in search of victory.

The Robins head into the game in 20th with games in hand. Meanwhile, Accrington sit 11th.

Here we take a look at how Swindon could line-up:

GK Joe Fryer – Since coming in for the more inexperienced Manchester United loanee Matěj Kovář, Fryer has done an adequate job and should retain his place against Accrington.

LB Rob Hunt – After coming in for the absent Dion Donohue, Rob Hunt could retain his place under new boss John Sheridan

CB Jonathan Grounds – A regular starter for The Robins, fully expect Jonathan Grounds to keep his place against Accrington.

CB Akinwale Odimayo – In a similar way to Grounds, Odimayo has been a regular feature at the back this season and should keep his place in tonight’s backline.

RB Paul Caddis – Despite conceding three against Shrewsbury, John Sheridan looks set to name an unchanged backline with a starting place for Paul Caddis also likely.

CDM Matt Smith – After scoring a late equaliser against Shrewsbury Town, Arsenal loanee Matt Smith should keep his place as he continues to impress.

CDM: Anthony Grant – Much like Smith, fully expect captain Anthony Grant to keep his place in midfield against Accrington.

LM Joel Grant – After getting himself of the score sheet for the first time this season in the draw against Shrewsbury, Grant should keep his place in the side under new boss Sheridan.

CAM Jack Payne – With one goal and four assists to his name so far this season, Jack Payne could prove to be vital for Swindon this season and should retain his place in the side.

RM: Jonny Smith – Having endured a relatively slow start to the season in front of goal, scoring just the once, Smith’s place could be thrown into question. For now, though, under Sheridan, he should keep his place as the new manager searches for his best formula for success.

ST Hallam Hope – Having scored in the 3-3 thriller against Shrewsbury, Hallam Hope should once again find himself a place in the Swindon Town lineup as he looks to pick up where he left off last time out.

The game itself will certainly prove to be an interesting one with John Sheridan taking charge of his second Swindon game.