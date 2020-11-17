Speaking in his unveiling on Monday, new Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis admitted he vowed to finish his managerial career following leaving his role at Middlesbrough.

Pulis helped Middlesbrough to fifth and seventh place in the Championship in his two seasons in charge, but the club’s dip in form at the end of his second campaign ultimately saw the Welshman lose his job.

However, he admitted that being at Boro wasn’t necessarily practical and especially began to take it’s toll in his second season.

“Last year it didn’t quite suit me or the chairman at the time,” he said.

“I promised [Middlesbrough Chairman] Steve Gibson after the 18 months at Boro that was me finished. Living away from my family and being so far away from home was difficult.

“I had some good time out. Being at Boro was difficult in terms of the commuting. Steve was fabulous with me in lots of ways.

“It’s been a good break for me, I’m hoping it’ll refresh me and give me the energy and enthusiasm.

“Time off is good. I’m privileged to come into a job like Sheffield Wednesday.

“I need to come in and smell the roses, to see what’s happening and to see why a club with all this potential has been struggling. It’s a massive club, one of those sleeping giants and it’s a long time since they pushed off.”

Pulis gets his Sheffield Wednesday career underway this weekend against Play Off chasers Millwall at Hillsborough. The Owls currently sit in 23rd position in table, joint bottom with Derby County.