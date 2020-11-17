Paul Tisdale has emerged as a strong candidate for the Bristol Rovers job.

He is now the odds-on 1/3 favourite on SkyBet, in front of interim manager Tommy Widdrington and Newport County’s Michael Flynn.

Bristol Rovers are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Ben Garner, who has been sacked after a poor start to the new season.

Tisdale, who is 47 years old, has been out of the game for over a year now but could be handed an opportunity to get back into the dugout by the Pirates.

The well-dressed boss was dismissed by MK Dons in November 2019 and has since been weighing up his next move.

He guided the Dons to automatic promotion from League Two in his first season at the helm but they sacked him last term after a poor start.

Tisdale now has a point to prove and could see the Gas vacancy as an ideal role for him.

He had previously spent 12 years as manager of Exeter City. He got the Grecians back-to-back promotions from the Conference to League One from 2008 to 2010, and they stayed there for two years before dropping back into the fourth tier.

He managed to get Exeter to four Wembley finals during his lengthy tenure at the club before leaving for a fresh challenge at MK Dons.

As a player, he had spells as a midfielder for the likes of Southampton, Bristol City and Yeovil Town.

