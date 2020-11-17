Charlton Athletic director of football Steve Gallen has said they are keeping an eye on the upcoming January transfer window, as per the Addicks’ official YouTube.

The London club had a busy past transfer window but are starting to plan for this winter.

Charlton are impressing in League One at the moment and have won their past six games in the league. They are hunting down an immediate promotion back to the Championship and could use this winter to add the finishing touches to their squad.

Gallen has said:“Of course, you always have to have one eye (on January). This is research for me now, November, first couple of weeks of December. Who’s out there? Who could improve us? Who could help us? Are they the right types?

“I think again publicly it’s been said about the right types here. We signed a lot of men, a lot of winners, and I like that and so does Lee. I think we’ve got a good balance in the squad with age as well, some senior ones and some younger ones.”

Charlton brought in a lot of experience over the past couple of months, in Ben Watson, Chris Gunter and Conor Washington, and have got a nice blend in their ranks with youth.

They take on Gillingham this weekend and will be pleased to be back in league action with their past two games being in the cup.

In other Addicks news, Gallen has hailed new recruit Gunter and explained how his move to the Valley came about, as covered by The72.

Who will win this weekend?