Nottingham Forest could try and move out Michael Hefele this winter, as per Nottingham Live‘s Q and A with journalist Sarah Clapson yesterday.

The defender has fallen out-of-favour at the City Ground and may depart in the January transfer window.

Hefele, who is 30 years old, is a forgotten man amongst the Reds fans and him leaving would suit both parties. He would get more game time and Chris Hughton’s side would get him off the wage bill.

He only has a year left on his contract with the Championship outfit meaning he is due to leave for free in 2021 anyway.

The German centre-back has made just 18 appearances for the Reds since joining the club from Huddersfield Town in January 2018.

He had spells in Germany at Unterhaching, Greuther Furth and Dynamo Dresden before Huddersfield lured him to England for the first time in 2016.

Hefele became an instant hit under David Wagner and helped the Terriers gain promotion to the Premier League against the odds in 2017. However, he lost his place with the Yorkshire side in the top flight and was sold to Forest two years ago.

He has struggled to live up to his days at Huddersfield with Forest and they will seek to find a new home for him.

A move back to Germany would be a sensible decision for Hefele, he knows the Bundesliga.2 well and could be eyed by clubs needing defensive reinforcements over the next couple of months.

Will Hefele leave NFFC in January?