Rangers have recently been tipped with a move for Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean, but fresh reports this morning suggest that West Ham could reignite their interest.

The Hammers were linked with the Scot last January. Then a Premier league player, McLean and Norwich have since dropped down to the Championship where they sit in 3rd-place of the table.

Last week it was reported that Scottish giants Rangers were considering a January move for McLean – a Scotland intentional who fired his side into their first major tournament since 1998 last week.

A cult hero north of the border, and a boyhood Rangers fans, it’s widely thought that McLean wants to link up with Rangers and manager Steven Gerrard.

Rangers News however suggests that West Ham could reignite their previous interest in the £10 million-rated McLean, and potentially go head-to-head with Rangers for the midfielder.

David Moyes is low on midfield numbers and has been well-covered in the transfer market so far, largely for his inability to tempt many to East London.

It looks as though tempting McLean from Rangers would be another difficult, if impossible task given his fandom of the Scottish club.

Norwich meanwhile look as though they don’t really have a say in this one; McLean has featured eight times in the Championship this season and scored once, as Norwich look set for a promotion push.

They resume Championship duties with a trip to Middlesbrough this weekend.