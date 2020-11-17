With 16 goals scored in just 10 games this season, Swindon Town’s issues have not stemmed from the final third, and Arsenal loanee Matt Smith has played a key part in that.

The young midfielder has flourished in League One and will only continue to do so under the guidance of John Sheridan, starting with tonight’s game against Accrington Stanley.

And, after netting the latest of equalising goals to salvage a point against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, Smith will only be keen to impress again up against Accrington.

The youngster, just 20 years old, seems to be ticking all the right boxes whilst on loan. His first goal for the club being a late equaliser would have only helped his case further, too.

Now, with his talent so clear, Smith can provide the key to Swindon improvement. The Robins current sit in the rather precarious position of 20th, one place above the drop zone.

A win over 11th placed Accrington would do them the world of good in their bid to avoid any meeting with the dreaded drop zone. If they pick up the three points, The Robins have the chance to move all the way up to 15th with games in hand.

It is an opportunity they must take, using Arsenal loanee Matt Smith as the key once more in the process.

Sheridan started life as Swindon boss with a last-gasp draw against Shrewsbury Town last time out. The ex-Oldham Athletic and Carlisle United man has work to do to win over some fans, but another positive result tonight against Accrington will do him the world a good.