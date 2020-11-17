Ian Dawes has made some impression in caretaker charge of Tranmere Rovers. 

He has taken four games now, winning against Harrogate Town, Accrington Stanley and Port Vale, as well as Wigan Athletic on penalties in the EFL Trophy.

Dawes is giving himself a good argument for the full-time job and is quickly becoming a popular figure amongst the fans.

He joined Tranmere in August as their assistant manager to Mike Jackson, who was sacked after a poor start to the season.

Dawes has previously coached at Liverpool, Floriana, Shrewsbury Town, Bangor City and Blackpool in the past. He also spent his playing career with the likes of Liverpool, Everton and then in Canada.

Names such as Danny Cowley and Nigel Adkins have been mentioned in regards to the vacant Tranmere job, though developments have slowed down over recent days.

Dawes appears a genuine candidate for the role now and is doing his chances no harm at the moment. However, some supporters still want someone more experienced.

Here is what Tranmere fans have been saying on Twitter-

Should Tranmere appoint Dawes?

Yes

No