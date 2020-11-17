Ian Dawes has made some impression in caretaker charge of Tranmere Rovers.

He has taken four games now, winning against Harrogate Town, Accrington Stanley and Port Vale, as well as Wigan Athletic on penalties in the EFL Trophy.

Dawes is giving himself a good argument for the full-time job and is quickly becoming a popular figure amongst the fans.

He joined Tranmere in August as their assistant manager to Mike Jackson, who was sacked after a poor start to the season.

Dawes has previously coached at Liverpool, Floriana, Shrewsbury Town, Bangor City and Blackpool in the past. He also spent his playing career with the likes of Liverpool, Everton and then in Canada.

Names such as Danny Cowley and Nigel Adkins have been mentioned in regards to the vacant Tranmere job, though developments have slowed down over recent days.

Dawes appears a genuine candidate for the role now and is doing his chances no harm at the moment. However, some supporters still want someone more experienced.

Here is what Tranmere fans have been saying on Twitter-

Definitely Dawes and Parky have had an impact and its great to see the team spirit, but we need to take an opportunity to get an experienced manager in now and push on. I wasn't impressed today until after we had a man advantage. — Royser (@royser808) November 14, 2020

He is doing brilliantly. But, I would still like someone with experience coming in. The unknown is, can he change things up. This system is working, teams will work it out. FANTASTIC team spirit though. — SWA Midlands (@MidlandsTrfc) November 14, 2020

I think if we don't have a manager by Grimsby game Dawes has got the job. Taking too long otherwise #trfc — Paul Ricci (@RicciTRFC) November 16, 2020

After watching Ian Dawes post match interview and the results we have been getting he seems very confident in my opinion we should not try to fix something that’s working well for us cheap and easy option or not it’s working so Dawes is my new fav for the job #trfc #swa — Jamie Jones (@Jamiejonestrfc) November 14, 2020

Credit to Dawes and Parky coming in and changing it round. Clearly has the team spirit back. However, as much as he deserves it, we do need to look to experience to push on and take us back where we belong and higher. You know you want to Danny Cowley 🐄 #SWA #TRFC — Chris Cowell (@ChrisCowell37) November 14, 2020

Unreal character. Still don't think Dawes should be given the job. Great chance for @markpalios1 to bring in someone who can take us back up. But, him and Parky been fantastic #trfc — Paul Ricci (@RicciTRFC) November 14, 2020

Ian Dawes and Andy Parkinson have done as much as they can. Need a manager now. #swa #trfc — Tranmere Hub (@TranmereHub) November 14, 2020

Crowley, Adkins, Alexander but If we beat port vale I reckon Dawes could get the job 16/1 #trfc #swa — Jamie Jones (@Jamiejonestrfc) November 13, 2020

Sjfahcsjjwjskbvdyimxault KIERONNNNN MORRISSSS Take that Tom Pope, Titanic brewery and Burslem Market! Ian Dawes doing some bits here#trfc #swa — Dom Warren (@DomWarren) November 14, 2020

Should Tranmere appoint Dawes?