Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has singled out George Lapslie for praise, with the 23-year-old impressing on loan at Mansfield Town.

The midfielder has scored three in his last three for the Stags. It comes after a summer loan move to the club with Charlton dropping down into League One.

Bowyer felt best for Lapslie to seek first-team experience elsewhere, and speaking to London News Online, he said of the youngster’s progression:

“We always keep an eye on the lads who are away on loan. George needed to go on loan and do what he’s doing – go and learn the game more by playing regularly.

“He is doing that and scoring goals. It’s really good for him. You want players to go and learn the game and then when they do come back they are in a better place with experience. It’s what we do with players who come to us.

“George deserves it. He’s a great lad who is hard working. He’s one of the those people you just want to do well.”

Last time in the Championship, Lapslie proved a favourite among fans with his 10 Championship appearances.

He’s a bright midfielder with a nice future ahead of him, and having featured twice in League One for Charlton this time round he then joined League Two side Mansfield for the season.

He’s quickly found his scoring touch and is becoming a cult hero up at Mansfield too, so much so that Bowyer could yet recall him in the New Year if his goal-scoring form continues.

Lapslie certainly looks as though he’s favoured by Bowyer, who could yet be planning a future with Lapslie in his Charlton midfield.

Time will tell, but he’s quickly turning into another exciting Charlton prospect.