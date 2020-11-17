Former Liverpool, Sunderland and Swansea City striker Fabio Borini is a free agent, and linked with a move to Turkish outfit Goztepe.

Reports from the Liverpool Echo link the 29-year-old with a Turkey move, after a tough stint as a free agent – he was released by Hellas Verona in the summer, and has been spotted ‘training alone’ in a Merseyside Park.

Once on the books at Chelsea, Borini had his first real opportunity in football in South Wales. He spent the 2010/11 season there before heading for Roma and then Liverpool.

With the Reds though, Borini proved a flop, and he would soon find himself at Sunderland.

Perhaps the time in his career that he is best known for, Borini would score 14 league goals in three seasons at the Stadium of Light, leaving for AC Milan in 2017.

A strange move at the time, and Borini would manage just four Serie A goals over the course of two seasons, in 49 league appearances for the club.

It led to his release and subsequent arrival at Verona last season, where he scored three in 14 Serie A fixtures.

Having been without a club since, Borini is now in line for a move to Turkish Super Lig outfit Goztepe, who currently sit in 14th-place of their respective table.

He was touted with a return to Swansea City last month though – it would’ve been a shock return, which now seems unlikely.

A once half-decent player and someone who Sunderland fans will no doubt remember fondly from their Premier League days.