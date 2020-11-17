Birmingham Live have hinted that the club might move for Watford striker Troy Deeney in the New Year.

Aitor Karanka is in need of goals, and in need of a striking option. Numbers are light at the top and it’s seen Blues score just nine goals in their opening 11 Championship games under the Spaniard.

His style of play is notoriously astute, but fans are becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of fire and subsequently, the lack of points that this side is currently picking up.

Birmingham went into this international break in 17th-place of the Championship table, having lost their previous two going into the break.

Deeney then could well be a realistic option for Birmingham.

READ: ‘Like trading in a Ferrari for a milk float’ – Derby County fans react to latest managerial rumours

The 32-year-old has quickly dropped out of contention at Vicarage Road with just two substitute appearances to his name in the Championship this term.

A Birmingham-born player, and a Blues fan as well, it makes all the more sense that Deeney would link up with Karanka in the New Year – either permanently or on loan for the second-half of the season.

He remains a prolific striker and given the lead role at a club like Blues, Deeney would no doubt flourish once again.

It’d likely take a nice pay day to lure him from what’s sure to be a big money contract at Watford though; he’s club captain and adored by the club, and likely to be earning a healthy wage.

It sounds like a good move on paper though, and it’ll be interesting to see if it materialises in the coming weeks.