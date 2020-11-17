Derby County were last night linked with a shock move for rival Championship manager Swansea City manager Steve Cooper.

The Welshman took his post in South ales ahead of the last season and would see his side into an unlikely play-off place at the death.

Derby meanwhile went into this international break at the foot of the Championship table, having taken six points all season.

Phillip Cocu’s sacking was imminent, but it still took Derby a week to confirm his departure and we’re no closer to finding his permanent replacement.

Wayne Rooney will take interim charge, but Cooper has emerged as a leading contender over night – his Swansea side sit in 6th, having taken 19 points from the opening 11 games.

Plenty of Derby fans have reacted to the rumours, with mixed opinions on the potential appointment of the Welshman.

