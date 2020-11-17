Derby County were last night linked with a shock move for rival Championship manager Swansea City manager Steve Cooper.

The Welshman took his post in South ales ahead of the last season and would see his side into an unlikely play-off place at the death.

Derby meanwhile went into this international break at the foot of the Championship table, having taken six points all season.

Phillip Cocu’s sacking was imminent, but it still took Derby a week to confirm his departure and we’re no closer to finding his permanent replacement.

Wayne Rooney will take interim charge, but Cooper has emerged as a leading contender over night – his Swansea side sit in 6th, having taken 19 points from the opening 11 games.

Plenty of Derby fans have reacted to the rumours, with mixed opinions on the potential appointment of the Welshman.

I would have hoped they already had half an idea who they wanted.

The Cooper one is interesting as he definitely fits the mould of developing youth & a long term project, you would also think we have some money to throw at it if we can convince him to leave Swansea #dcfc — KESA RAM (@KESA_RAMS) November 16, 2020

I'd have him for sure but i doubt he'd leave swansea — lucas (@dietmountainlu) November 16, 2020

The more I think about it the more I’m liking the idea of Steve Cooper. 1st Choice still Howe or McLaren for me but would entertain the Cooper idea.#dcfc #dcfcfans — Ant Watkinson (@wocko27) November 16, 2020

He’s done fairly well with Swansea and has a good background behind him, most notably with England youth & Liverpool. Suitable given our prospects. I feel he would be a steady hand given our position. I also like his style. — Ant Watkinson (@wocko27) November 16, 2020

Steve Cooper to Derby County? No chance! It would be like trading in a Ferrari for a Milk Float that just failed its MOT.#swans #dcfc #dcfcfans — Ryan Thomas (@wardiaz85) November 16, 2020

No thanks to Cooper #DCFC — Chris (@buckers2011) November 16, 2020

Steve Cooper is an unlikely name that’s suddenly been thrown into the mix… He’s done a good job with Swansea, I wouldn’t mind that appointment in all honesty! #dcfc — Jacob Hackett (@jhackett__) November 16, 2020