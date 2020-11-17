Following Saturday’s last gasp victory over Walsall, Southend United manager Mark Molesley was quick to give some credit to the return of key figures within the squad.

The Shrimpers had yet to win a game, or keep a clean sheet, heading into action against Walsall. Things seemed as miserable as possible for the Seasiders.

Yet, with the return of Timothy Dieng and Jason Demetriou, finally guided themselves to that feeling of victory once again to quieten the always growing critics within the fan base.

Speaking the the Echo after the game, Molesley was quick to hand some credit of the win to the return of key figures, saying: “You can see the difference people like JD (Jason Demetriou), Harry Lennon and Tim Dieng getting a run of games makes.”

He added: “I don’t know if there was pressure on my shoulders but we knew the win was coming. But one win doesn’t solve anything and we still have a lot of work to do. A clear week will help before two tough games coming up but we need to try and use this as a catalyst and a platform to crack on.”

The return of Jason Demetriou is a major boost within the squad; a boost that could make all the difference in Southend’s battle for survival.

The Cyprus international, with his 150th appearance for the club, slotted in to guide the Shrimpers to defensive solidity alongside the earning of what could be a crucial three points.

Demetriou’s place in the squad is as valuable as ever, and Southend must keep him fit; they must use his experience amongst a fairly inexperienced squad as a platform towards survival.