Derby County are interested in Swansea City boss Steve Cooper, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Definitely of interest … https://t.co/auYqIjrQ6s (@reluctantnicko)

The Rams are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Phillip Cocu, who was sacked after a poor start to the season.

Cooper, who is 40 years old, is ‘definitely of interest’ to the Rams and Swansea will want to keep him away from their fellow Championship side.

The ex-Wrexham and Bangor City defender moved to the Liberty Stadium in June 2019 and got the Welsh side into the Play-Offs last term in his first season at the helm. The Swans are looking likely to replicate that again in this campaign and are currently sat in 6th place after 11 games.

Before his move there, Cooper had previously worked in the youth set-ups at Wrexham and Liverpool before linking up with England in 2014. He then won the Under-17’s World Cup two years later.

Derby have placed Wayne Rooney in interim charge whilst they ponder a permanent successor for Cocu. The ex-Manchester United star is currently the frontrunner for the full-time, however, that is not believed to be set in stone yet.

Cooper would be a decent option for the Rams and proved last season that he is a good manager at Championship level. However, Swansea will not want to lose him, especially not to a league rival.

Would you want Cooper, Derby fans?