Sheffield Wednesday considered Marco Silva before opting for Tony Pulis as their new manager.

The Owls thought about offering the Portuguese boss another crack at English football, according to The Sun (printed edition, 15.11.20, page 65).

Silva, who is 43 years old, is available at the moment having last managed Everton. He parted company with the Toffees in December last year and has been weighing up his options ever since.

The ex-defender may have had reservations over dropping into the Championship anyway, but it is no surprise to see Sheffield Wednesday had him on their list of watching.

Silva was appointed Hull City manager in January 2018, out of nowhere really, whilst they were bottom of the Premier League. He turned the Tigers’ form around but they ultimately came up short and were relegated to the second tier.

Nevertheless, he was thrown a top flight lifeline by Watford that summer. He stayed at Vicarage Road for just eight months though before Everton came calling, winning 30% of games with the Hornets.

Silva’s time in Merseyside ultimately ended in failure, despite finishing 8th in his first season at the club.

He has a big decision to make on his next job and a move back abroad seems the most likely scenario for him. He has also previously been at Estoril, Sporting Lisbon and Olympiakos.

Sheffield Wednesday seem to have made a sensible choice in turning to Pulis and he will get them organised and hard to beat, which is what they need at the moment.

Would you have wanted Silva, Sheffield Wednesday fans?