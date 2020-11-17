Queens Park Rangers were plenty busy in the summer transfer window, but their decision to loan out Olamide Shodipo looks as though it was one made too quickly.

The Irishman has now scored twice in four League One appearances for Oxford. He scored his first ever professional goal in his five minute debut cameo v MK Dons, netting in his next substitute appearance v Rochdale a couple of weeks later.

Oxford fans are quickly getting excited about their loan star, but it begs the question of why QPR chose to let him leave on loan.

Mark Warburton can only be praised for his work alongside QPR’s younger players – the likes of Ilias Chair, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ryan Manning breaking through last season, and obviously the star that became of Ebere Eze.

But his decision to seek first-team opportunities for Shodipo, away from QPR, seems bizarre given their current lack of explosiveness in attack, and subsequent lack of goals.

Free-scoring in the last campaign with 67 goals in total, QPR have 11 in 11 this time round.

Expected was a slight decrease in that number with the departures of Eze and Jordan Hugill, Manning too. But for a team who were so potent in attack, seeing them lack so much threat this season comes as quite the shock.

That shock quickly turns to anger when the likes of Shodipo are out on loan, scoring goals and giving Oxford that bit of dynamism in the final-third.

Warburton could well make the decision to recall Shodipo, but when – or even if he can – is as yet unknown.

It wouldn’t be such a bad call though; the exchange of Tom Carroll and Chair on the wing is painful to watch, and it’s a void that is crying for a player like Shodipo.