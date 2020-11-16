Every time a manager gets sacked, leaves a club or retires, a list of names appears on the forums, and popular opinion is generally divided in two.

The first few names are often the most likely candidates, the last few are usually fanciful long shots, ex-players of the club or indeed recently retired world superstars.

But, right in the middle there is a whole list of very well known alternatives. They tend to divide the fans, you may quite like them, you may really hate them, they may have not managed a club in over a decade, but they were spotted in Asda in your town that morning, or maybe they live in a village in the county, or someone thought they saw their wife walking the dog.

They might even sit next to Jeff Stelling on a Saturday afternoon!

You know the score, the football “good-ole-boy’s” they get linked to every job, whether they are working or not.

And sometimes, they genuinely rock up for an interview… or worse, get the job!

Please let us know if we’ve missed anyone out!

Neil Warnock

Ah Colin….

Garry Monk

Young Thomas Turgoose, from This is England

Paul Lambert

He played for Dortmund

Eddie Howe

Not one of the classic old boys, but linked all the time

Tim Sherwood

Gilet owner… Much like Garry

Harry Redknapp...

Paul Jewell

He’s going to turn up, book pre season on easyJet, and sign all his old mates

Roy Keane

Roy….

Alan Pardew

Or Alain Pardooo, cup-final dad dancer

Gary Megson

Its been a while…

Sam Allardyce

He’s yours… for a fee

Simon Grayson

He’s been about

Tony Pulis

And Probably Rory Delap

Steve Bruce

Happy to be here, unless there is cricket in the Windies to go to

Alan Curbishley

Curbs (your enthusiasm) he’s been gone for a decade

Mick McCarthy

Big Mick, and Terry Connor will steady the ship

Arsene Wenger

Surely not?

Alex McLeish

Popular in all parts of Birmingham…

