Every time a manager gets sacked, leaves a club or retires, a list of names appears on the forums, and popular opinion is generally divided in two.

The first few names are often the most likely candidates, the last few are usually fanciful long shots, ex-players of the club or indeed recently retired world superstars.

But, right in the middle there is a whole list of very well known alternatives. They tend to divide the fans, you may quite like them, you may really hate them, they may have not managed a club in over a decade, but they were spotted in Asda in your town that morning, or maybe they live in a village in the county, or someone thought they saw their wife walking the dog.

They might even sit next to Jeff Stelling on a Saturday afternoon!

You know the score, the football “good-ole-boy’s” they get linked to every job, whether they are working or not.

And sometimes, they genuinely rock up for an interview… or worse, get the job!

Please let us know if we’ve missed anyone out!

You ultimately voted for . Start again Neil Warnock Vote Ah Colin…. Garry Monk Vote Young Thomas Turgoose, from This is England Paul Lambert Vote He played for Dortmund Eddie Howe Vote Not one of the classic old boys, but linked all the time Tim Sherwood Vote Gilet owner… Much like Garry Harry Redknapp... Vote S Paul Jewell Vote He’s going to turn up, book pre season on easyJet, and sign all his old mates Roy Keane Vote Roy…. Alan Pardew Vote Or Alain Pardooo, cup-final dad dancer Gary Megson Vote Its been a while… Sam Allardyce Vote He’s yours… for a fee Simon Grayson Vote He’s been about Tony Pulis Vote And Probably Rory Delap Steve Bruce Vote Happy to be here, unless there is cricket in the Windies to go to Alan Curbishley Vote Curbs (your enthusiasm) he’s been gone for a decade Mick McCarthy Vote Big Mick, and Terry Connor will steady the ship Arsene Wenger Vote Surely not? Alex McLeish Vote Popular in all parts of Birmingham…