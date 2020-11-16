Who is the most undesirable manager in the merry-go-round?
Every time a manager gets sacked, leaves a club or retires, a list of names appears on the forums, and popular opinion is generally divided in two.
The first few names are often the most likely candidates, the last few are usually fanciful long shots, ex-players of the club or indeed recently retired world superstars.
But, right in the middle there is a whole list of very well known alternatives. They tend to divide the fans, you may quite like them, you may really hate them, they may have not managed a club in over a decade, but they were spotted in Asda in your town that morning, or maybe they live in a village in the county, or someone thought they saw their wife walking the dog.
They might even sit next to Jeff Stelling on a Saturday afternoon!
You know the score, the football “good-ole-boy’s” they get linked to every job, whether they are working or not.
And sometimes, they genuinely rock up for an interview… or worse, get the job!
Please let us know if we’ve missed anyone out!
You ultimately voted for .
Neil Warnock
Ah Colin….
Garry Monk
Young Thomas Turgoose, from This is England
Paul Lambert
He played for Dortmund
Eddie Howe
Not one of the classic old boys, but linked all the time
Tim Sherwood
Gilet owner… Much like Garry
Harry Redknapp...
S
Paul Jewell
He’s going to turn up, book pre season on easyJet, and sign all his old mates
Roy Keane
Roy….
Alan Pardew
Or Alain Pardooo, cup-final dad dancer
Gary Megson
Its been a while…
Sam Allardyce
He’s yours… for a fee
Simon Grayson
He’s been about
Tony Pulis
And Probably Rory Delap
Steve Bruce
Happy to be here, unless there is cricket in the Windies to go to
Alan Curbishley
Curbs (your enthusiasm) he’s been gone for a decade
Mick McCarthy
Big Mick, and Terry Connor will steady the ship
Arsene Wenger
Surely not?
Alex McLeish
Popular in all parts of Birmingham…
Leaderboard
|Alan Curbishley
|0%
|Alan Pardew
|0%
|Alex McLeish
|0%
|Arsene Wenger
|0%
|Eddie Howe
|0%
|Garry Monk
|0%
|Gary Megson
|0%
|Harry Redknapp...
|0%
|Mick McCarthy
|0%
|Neil Warnock
|0%
|Paul Jewell
|0%
|Paul Lambert
|0%
|Roy Keane
|0%
|Sam Allardyce
|0%
|Simon Grayson
|0%
|Steve Bruce
|0%
|Tim Sherwood
|0%
|Tony Pulis
|0%