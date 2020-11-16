Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland has been on Nottingham Forest’s radar for a ‘while’, as per Nottingham Live‘s Q and A with journalist Sarah Clapson (13.22).

The Reds could target a move for the Scotland international in the January transfer window.

Their new boss, Chris Hughton, will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad this winter.

Shankland, who is 25 years old, has been prolific in Scotland over the past few years and may want to test himself below the border now.

The forward moved to Dundee United in July 2019 and has since scored 30 goals in 42 appearances for the Terrors altogether, helping them gain promotion from the Scottish Championship in his first season at the club.

Before his move to Tannadice, he had fired 62 goals in 73 appearances for Ayr United and has carried on his impressive form with the Arabs.

Shankland started his career at Queen’s Park and broke into their first-team as a youngster. He also played alongside Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson with the Spiders.

He was snapped up by Aberdeen in 2013 but struggled to get game time so was loaned out to the likes of Dunfermline Athletic, St Mirren and Greenock Morton before joining Ayr in 2017.

Shankland has been on fire ever since leaving the Dons and is apparently catching the eye of Nottingham Forest. They delved into the Scottish market to sign Scott McKenna in the past transfer window and could now swoop for his Scotland teammate.

