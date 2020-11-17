Oxford United resume League One duties with the visit of Crewe Alexandra tonight.

Karl Robinson’s side have only featured nine times in League One this season, and the fixture disadvantage sees them in the relegation zone.

They go into tonight in 21st-place of the table and host a Crewe side sitting in 13th.

Here we take a look at how Oxford are likely to line-up:

READ: Celtic remain on standby as Charlton Athletic stalls contract talks

GK Simon Eastwood – Regular choice goalkeeper in the league. Sat out previous two cup ties, highly like to return v Crewe.

LB Josh Ruffels – Becoming a regular at left-back – started and finished previous seven before sitting out Walsall, fresh for a return to action tonight.

CB Sam Long – Hasn’t missed a game for Oxford this season. Expectation on him to perform this season, and slowly developing in the heart of defence.

CB Elliott Moore – Rochdale goal hero Oxford’s last league outing. Sat out Walsall, should return to continue partnership alongside Long.

RB Sean Clare – Proving a keen summer signing from Hearts. Has featured in all nine of Oxford’s League One fixtures so far and missed previous two cup ties – certain to return at right-back tonight.

CM Liam Kelly – Also started v Walsall. Gives energy to the midfield and capable of scoring the spectacular – yet to score first league goal of the season though.

CM John Mousinho – Recently rejoined the fray after falling out-of-contention. Another veteran in midfield and gave a decent account v Walsall – would be his second league appearance of the season tonight.

CM James Henry – The 31-year-old is an experienced Football League midfielder. Provides balance for others to get more involved – should start tonight.

LW Marcus McGuane – Former Arsenal and Barcelona youngster. Slowly being introduced to the first-team by Robinson – three League One appearances, could be an option from the off tonight.

ST Matt Taylor – Talisman on his day. Three goals in League One so far but hasn’t scored in four – sure to return tonight after being rested v Walsall last time out.

RW Daniel Agyei – Gives dynamism to the front-line. Effective when chasing down defences and could be the key in unlocking Crewe tonight.