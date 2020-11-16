Whether it be on the pitch or off the pitch, Southend United have endured the most turbulent of times as of late, from financial struggles to clean sheet struggles and everything in between.

That turbulence, following Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Walsall looks finally ready to settle. However, with Mark Molesley’s side picking up the most crucial of three points- their first of the season- alongside what would have been a welcomed clean sheet.

The victory, both important for Molseley’s job security and perhaps Southend’s future endeavours in League football, should act as a crucial starting point towards a much-needed guidance towards safety.

With left-back Sam Hart back at the club, too, the Shrimpers’ defensive issues should begin to settle, allowing new boys such as Kazaih Sterling, alongside Saturday’s late match-winner Emile Accquah, to flourish so importantly going the other way.

And that’s the key for the Shrimpers. Whilst the issues remain off the pitch, a new-found defensive resilience will be greatly appreciated. The task at hand will now be consistency; consistency they must gain if they want to avoid the all too dreaded drop out of League Football – an event which could see Southend United Football Club come to a collapse altogether.

Next up, they play host to Cambridge United in possibly their biggest test yet in League Two – which says more about Cambridge’s ability rather than Southend, who seem to find themselves in the way of an increasing obstacle with each passing week.

The game will undoubtedly prove a tough one and could end in misery once more for Mark Molesley and Co. Yet, if Saturday’s first win, and clean sheet, is anything to go by, we could, at the very least, see some new-found defensive stability within the Shrimpers’ ranks to potentially cause the upset of the weekend.