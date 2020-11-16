According to The Telegraph’s Matt Law, Bristol City’s plans for Saturday’s upcoming game against a struggling Derby County side have been thrown into disarray with a Covid-19 breakout at the club closing the Robins training ground.

It is understood that more than 10 Bristol City players and staff tested positive for coronavirus last week, forcing the club to close their training ground last Friday. for a week.

5th place City will only have two days of preparation in the bag when their managerless visitors arrive with their interim team of four coaches in tow. The Robins sit two points behind early runaway leaders Reading who have been pegged back by three, consecutive losses.

Derby are the Sky Bet Championship’s basement club, dumped there after Sheffield Wednesday gained a penalty-points reprieve for breaking FFP regulations. That reduction in penalty points brought the Owls above the struggling Rams.

Derby will arrive with their quartet of coaches taking charge of team affairs, amongst them Wayne Rooney. Rooney is tipped by many to be the frontrunner for the vacant managerial hotseat at Pride Park after the Rams and Phillip Cocu went their separate ways.

With only two days of preparation available to them, and with Derby possibly arriving with that ‘play-out-their-skins’ vibe, Saturday could be a tricky game for the Robins to navigate.

As it stands, they are coming off of a brace of consecutive wins and, on paper, they should easily be able to handle basement-dwelling Rams. However, paper is a weak predictor of how games will turn out and can often be torn up in circumstances such as these.

