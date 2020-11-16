Luton Town have agreed a deal to sign Gabriel Osho, as covered by The72 at the weekend.

The Hatters are set to boost their defensive department by bringing in the young centre-back. Luton have been after some more depth at the back and this proposed transfer would provide them with some.

There have been whispers that Nathan Jones’ side could recall Peter Kioso from his loan at Bolton Wanderers, as per a report by the Bolton News. Though they could keep him in the North West now should Osho come through the door.

Kioso, who is 21 years old, joined the Trotters in October to get some first-team experience under his belt and has been a regular since his move to Ian Evatt’s outfit.

Luton have identified Osho as a target and he has been in discussions with them over the past few weeks. The 22-year-old was released by Reading at the end of last season and has spent the past summer weighing up his next move.

He started his career at the Madejski Stadium went onto play 10 times for their first-team. He also had loan spells away at Maidenhead United, Aldershot Town, Bristol Rovers and Yeovil Town.

He has racked up 31 appearances altogether in his career to date and could prove to be a useful player for Luton in the future. However, he still hasn’t put pen-to-paper yet, for whatever reason.

