Middlesbrough’s Paddy McNair has gone from potential outgoing, to Neil Warnock’s most prize possession in the space of a few months.

The Northern Ireland international will land back on Teesside this week, having featured in both his national side’s Nations League fixtures in the past week.

McNair started both games but couldn’t help Northern Ireland win either, though it goes to show the levels that the former Manchester United academy player has come in the past few seasons.

He seems to have been about for an age – he broke through the United ranks in the post-Ferguson era and amassed 24 Premier League appearances for the club, but left for Sunderland ahead of the 2016/17 season.

His move to the Black Cats didn’t work out as planned though. McNair found himself on the move once again after two stop-start seasons at the Stadium of Light, landing at Northern rivals Middlesbrough in 2018.

His maiden season at Middlesbrough was another blighted by injury, but he managed to featured in all but five of Boro’s Championship games last season, scoring six goals as well.

Having played in all 11 of his side’s Championship outings this season, it’s become hard to imagine a Boro defence without him in the heart of it.

Warnock has guided his side into 7th-place going into this international break, and Boro have the best defensive record in the division by far – they’ve conceded just five goals this season.

Reports emerging claim that McNair might be a fitness doubt for Boro’s returning fixture at home to Norwich City this weekend, and it might be a day where fans and Warnock realise just how important McNair is to the side.

A fine player and one that’s still only 25-years-old – McNair could yet make his return to the top-flight and do so with Boro, capping what’d be a fine journey back to the promised land.