Middlesbrough have announced defender Anfernee Dijksteel has signed a new four and a half year deal at the club.

The right-back, now playing at centre-back in Neil Warnock’s new system, has been impressive so far this season. Playing in a back three alongside Dael Fry and Paddy McNair, Middlesbrough boast the best defensive record in the division.

Warnock’s side have conceded just five times in 11 games and sit in seventh place at present, and Dijksteel has been key in the club’s early season success.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said the Middlesbrough manager after the announcement. “He really deserves it.

“He’s worked ever so hard since I came here, and I’ve been really pleased with the improvement he’s shown in his overall game.

“He’s a great signing for Middlesbrough for the next few years.”

The Dutchman arrived from Charlton Athletic last summer under previous boss Jonathan Woodgate, but he failed to impress in his first year in Boro red and white.

Admittedly, he suffered a long spell on the sidelines because of injury and didn’t play for the club between November and July.

But since then he has gone from strength to strength and has been one of the Teessiders’ standout players under new boss Warnock. He has been a rock at the back and will ultimately be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Boro take on Norwich City at the Riverside this weekend where Dijksteel and co will be hoping to keep their fifth clean sheet in a row.