Birmingham City have today announced the departure of first-team coach and former player, Craig Gardner, who is expected to join Sheffield Wednesday’s backroom staff.

The 33-year-old represented both Birmingham City and Aston Villa in his playing career, as well as Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion.

He made 125 appearances for the Blues before retiring last season, and subsequently taking on the role of first-team coach midway through the campaign.

Gardner would stand in as caretaker boss after Pep Clotet left the club towards the end of the season.

Reports are emerging that Gardner is set to take on a coaching role under Tony Pulis at Sheffield Wednesday – the Welshman took charge of his first training session this morning, following his weekend appointment.

Plenty of Birmingham fans took to Twitter to react to the news of Garnder’s leave, and many were reminiscent of all the good times he’s had at the club, both as a player and in the backroom.

See what they had to say below:

Hmm surprising, guess Karanka didn't see him as one of his own boys. — Rob Edwin (@Robert_Bcfc) November 16, 2020

Cant imagine he offered much as a coach. — Adam Lees (@adamlees90) November 16, 2020

Surprised but always thought it was a mistake appointing him as a first team coach without the approval of the future manager. Playing wise very much the same as Peschisolido, better the first time around. Hope he's got a position to move into #KRO — Blue Tone (@BlueTone65) November 16, 2020

Disappointing to hear tbh we've now lost two people since June who got what we were about at Blues best of luck Gards our paths will no doubt meet again one day — steven cale (@stevencale) November 16, 2020

Good riddance. Took £30k a week off the club for however many years, offering almost nothing in return. — Josh Hull (@JoshuaJHull) November 16, 2020

Doesn’t surprise me at all tbh. Can’t really see what he was bringing to the table. — dale (@zdpj_) November 16, 2020