Birmingham City have today announced the departure of first-team coach and former player, Craig Gardner, who is expected to join Sheffield Wednesday’s backroom staff.

The 33-year-old represented both Birmingham City and Aston Villa in his playing career, as well as Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion.

He made 125 appearances for the Blues before retiring last season, and subsequently taking on the role of first-team coach midway through the campaign.

Gardner would stand in as caretaker boss after Pep Clotet left the club towards the end of the season.

Reports are emerging that Gardner is set to take on a coaching role under Tony Pulis at Sheffield Wednesday – the Welshman took charge of his first training session this morning, following his weekend appointment.

Plenty of Birmingham fans took to Twitter to react to the news of Garnder’s leave, and many were reminiscent of all the good times he’s had at the club, both as a player and in the backroom.

See what they had to say below: