After being released by Leicester City in the summer transfer window, former Derby County, Swansea City and Huddersfield Town loan man Andy King is still a free agent.

Earlier this year, Leicester City opted against renewing the contract of stalwart midfielder Andy King, allowing him to search for a new club as a free agent.

King had fallen down the pecking order with the Foxes, spending time on loan with the likes of Swansea City, Derby County and Huddersfield Town in recent seasons.

However, King is yet to find himself a new club. The experienced midfielder has been on the lookout for a new side but with the season well underway, the 32-year-old remains unrecruited.

King has bags of experience of Championship and Premier League football. The Welshman helped Leicester City in their rise up the divisions but injury problems saw him fall out of favour at the King Power Stadium.

King’s loan stint with Swansea City in the second half of the 2017/18 campaign saw him feature 11 times but his two goals were not enough as the Welsh side were relegated to the Championship.

A loan move to Derby County in January 2019 saw King feature four times before suffering a season-ending injury. On the contrary, his stint with Huddersfield Town saw the midfielder feature 14 times, helping the Terriers maintain their status in the second-tier.

King’s form with Huddersfield shows that he is still more than capable of performing at Championship level, so it will be interesting to see if anyone delves into the free-agent market and looks to add the former Leicester City favourite to their ranks.

