Nottingham Forest could try again in January for West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki according to Nottinghamshire Live.

Forest tried in the last transfer window to complete the signing of the Polish international but failed due to the paperwork having been submitted late and he has since remained at the Hawthorns.

However, despite Grosicki having been added to the Baggies’ Premier League squad he has failed to feature for Slaven Bilic’s men and remains very much on the periphery and it looks increasingly likely he will leave this winter.

Forest have manager Chris Hughton at the helm and he is certainly looking to add some creativity to his squad having struggled in parts this season and Grosicki would bring a wealth of Championship experience following a successful spell at Hull City before his move to West Brom.

Hughton has already hinted that he may look to make some additions in January. “In every window, every manager and every team will look at the options they’ve got – players you can bring in and players who haven’t played so much. That’s the opportunity for every club.”

However, if Forest do decide to go back in for Grosicki they will face competition for his signature with Middlesbrough also thought to be interested in him with their boss Neil Warnock said to be assessing the situation ahead of a potential move.

From an outside perspective it looks a good deal for all parties with Grosicki clearly not in Bilic’s plans at West Brom despite recent good form for his country and his lack of playing time at the Midlands club could hamper his chances of being called up for the national team in the future which is something he will be looking to avoid.

Would Kamil Grosicki be a good signing for Nottingham Forest?