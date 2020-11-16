Derby County players are backing the possible appointment of Wayne Rooney as their new manager according to The Daily Mail.

Rooney is currently the interim coach of the Rams following the sacking of Phillip Cocu and are calling for him to his long-term successor.

The former England striker is being helped lead the Championship outfit by Liam Rosenior, goalkeeping coach Shay Given and first-team development coach Justin Walker.

Derby are rock bottom of the Championship having won just one of their opening 12 league games and are desperately in need of finding some form or fear being cut adrift at the foot of the table.

Rooney has been hailed as a winner by many and his natural experience and leadership qualities have helped him win the role for the time being at least.

There have been rumours that former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher could join his coaching staff should he appointed permanently.

Rooney has never hidden his ambitions to become a manager but it is understood he would want to be certain of having solid backing before taking any role but he is clearly highly regarded within the game.

The reservation over any permanent appointment for Rooney would be his lack of managerial experience with this set to be his first high-profile job.

There has been speculation that the Rams could approach Aston Villa assistant boss John Terry regarding the vacancy and it is thought that they wouldn’t stand in his way should he decide he is interested in discussing the role.

Would Wayne Rooney be a good permanent managerial appointment at Derby?