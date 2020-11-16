Speaking to BBC Sport, Bournemouth star David Brooks has said that he and his teammates are fully focused on making an immediate return to the Premier League upon his return to fitness after a long stint on the sidelines.

The vast majority of David Brooks’ 2019/20 campaign was spent on the sidelines, with the Bournemouth man forced out of action by an ankle injury.

This season has seen Brooks make his return to action, impressing for both club and country in recent weeks. In his final Bournemouth game before the international break, the Welshman netted two goals in a 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Brooks’ strong form continued with Wales, scoring the winner in their 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland on Sunday night.

Now, after putting in strong performances in recent weeks, Brooks has said that he is feeling excited after a difficult period. Speaking to the BBC, Brooks said that he and his teammates are focused on the task of returning to the top flight after a summer of speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United. He said:

“This is an exciting time for me. Last year I was out for 12 months and then on a personal note I couldn’t affect the team when I did come back to try and get them out of the relegation zone.

“Obviously we couldn’t manage that, which was tough on the lads. The start of this season has shown we deserve to be in the Premier League, but we didn’t do well enough last year.

“We’re all pulling in the same direction to get back into the Premier League and it’s started well so the main focus is to help Bournemouth get back into the Premier League and then to go away and have a good campaign with Wales at the Euros.”

