Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer is hopeful that Alfie Doughty will sign a contract extension with the club, amid reports linking him to Celtic.

Doughty, 20, burst onto the scene at The Valley last season. Recalled from a loan spell with Bromley, Doughty was thrust right into the starting line-up amid an injury crisis.

Bowyer lost more than 10 first-team players during the run-up to New Year and Doughty was one of a few youngsters recalled to the club.

He ended up making 29 Championship appearances and scoring twice last season, having made seven appearances in League One this term.

Celtic were rumoured to be interested in a move for Doughty last month, but reports claim that the Scottish Premiership club are waiting until January before making any movements.

Doughty’s Charlton contract is set to expire next summer, and he’s therefore allowed to discuss a pre-contract mvoe come January.

Speaking to London News Online last week, Bowyer spoke of his hopes for Doughty signing a contract extension with Charlton ebfore the New Year:

“We’ve just got to see where we’re at with Alfie and his agent but we’re hopeful that we can get something done there. Like I’ve said before, this is the right place for him to be at the moment – especially with his injury as well now.”

The midfielder has missed the last five matches through injury – Bowyer said how the hamstring injury ‘doesn’t look good’ and Doughty is expected to be out for the next few weeks at least.

With Doughty seemingly coy on signing a contract extension, he may well wait until the New Year before he decides his future.

Celtic would be a huge move for the Englishman, who will be paying close attention to his situation in the run-up to Christmas.