Harry Redknapp believes Sheffield Wednesday have chosen the right man in Tony Pulis, as per talkSPORT.

The Owls have opted for the experienced boss to replace Garry Monk and to try and claw them up the Championship table.

Redknapp believes the Yorkshire side ‘won’t go down’ under Pulis and reckons they have made a strong appointment.

Pulis, who got Stoke City promoted to the Premier League in 2008, has returned to the dugout after over a year out of the game since his sacking by Middlesbrough.

“It’s a great job for Tony – he’ll be delighted to have this opportunity,” Redknapp said on talkSPORT. “The only way from second bottom is up. If anyone’s going to keep them up, it’s Tony. They won’t go down. I’m sure they’ll finish in a comfortable enough position in the league by the end of the season.

“The Sheffield Wednesday board have probably panicked a bit [at the situation they’re in] and unfortunately Garry Monk has lost his job which is a shame for him. If you’re going to take someone and you’re looking to stay up then Tony is your man. They’ve chosen the right person for the job.”

Pulis’ reign as Wednesday manager officially began today and he takes his first game away at Preston North End this weekend.

There is no doubt that he has to win over some of the Owls’ supporters, but it is safe to agree with Redknapp and say they do stand a very good chance of survival now under his style of play and guidance.

Will Pulis succeed at Sheffield Wednesday?