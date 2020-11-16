Former QPR, Birmingham City and Cardiff City midfielder Jordon Mutch is still without a club after being released by Norwegian side Aalesunds FK earlier this summer.

In February 2019, midfielder Jordon Mutch left Premier League side Crystal Palace to make a surprise move to South Korean side Gyeongnam FC. The switch saw Mutch move outside of the UK for the first time in his career, presenting him with a new challenge.

Mutch’s stint with the South Korean club came to an end later that year, then moving on to join Norwegian club Aalesunds in February of this year. However, his time with the club was short-lived, leaving Aalesunds in September this year.

Following his release, Mutch has been on the lookout for a new club as a free agent. Any club can bring the 28-year-old on a free transfer but after almost two months, Mutch remains without a club.

After spending time abroad in South Korea and Norway, it would be interesting to see if Mutch fancied a return to English football. The midfielder has a vast amount of experience in both the Championship and Premier League.

Mutch came through Birmingham City’s academy, picking up experience out on loan and notching up 36 appearances for the Blues before leaving to join Cardiff City in 2012. Mutch spent two years with the Bluebirds, netting seven goals and laying on eight assists in 60 games prior to his move to QPR.

The midfielder spent just half a season with QPR before leaving to join Crystal Palace in January 2015 and he would go on to remain with Palace until 2019. Mutch endured stints away from Selhurst Park with Reading and Vancouver Whitecaps, playing 40 times for the Eagles before leaving for Gyeongnam.

