Charlton Athletic director of football Steve Gallen has praised defender Chris Gunter, as per the Addicks official YouTube channel.

The League One side swooped to sign the Wales international in early October and he is impressing for the London club.

Gunter, who is 31 years old, has made eight appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side so far this season and has helped them rise into the Play-Off places since his switch.

He is an experienced full-back and has racked up over 500 appearances so far in his career, having previously had spells at Cardiff City, Tottenham Hotspur, Nottingham Forest and Reading.

Gallen has spoken about his signing on YouTube: “Chris Gunter has come in, and I’ll be honest, he’s been outstanding. What a signing. I travelled down to Wales on transfer deadline night, the international one anyway, he was with the Welsh team in his bubble, and whatever the Welsh FA allowed me and Adam Coe, our physio, to go down and we spent the whole day down there, we signed him, and I knew when we did that- what an important signing.”

Gunter has never played in the third tier before and will be eager to help Charlton gain an immediate promotion back to the Championship.

Many of their fans have been impressed by him thus far and his signing showed that the club can still attract big names at this level.

