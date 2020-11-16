According to a report from the Lancashire Post, Preston North End have made fresh contract offers to key quartet Alan Browne, Daniel Johnson, Ben Pearson and Ben Davies.

Four important Preston North End players are all out of contract at the end of the season. Midfielders Alan Browne, Daniel Johnson and Ben Pearson and centre-back Ben Davies’ deals all come to an end next summer, potentially leaving the Lilywhites without four of their star men.

Now, a report has provided an update on the contract situations of the Preston quartet. According to a report from the Lancashire Post, Preston have lodged fresh contract offers to Browne, Johnson, Pearson and Davies in recent weeks.

The report adds that the terms offered to the quartet are “significant” increases on their current deals.

If they are unable to secure new deals for the quartet, Preston will likely look to sell the players in the January transfer window to avoid losing them for nothing in the summer.

Browne, 25, has been with Preston North End for almost six years now, notching up 33 goals and 14 assists in 263 games across all competitions.

Attacking midfielder Johnson is coming up on five years at Deepdale, playing in 226 games for the Lilywhites. In the process, Johnson has netted 45 times and laid on 26 assists. He was linked with a move away from the club in the summer, so it will be interesting to see if the links materialise into anything.

Pearson is nearing four years with Preston, becoming a mainstay in the club’s starting 11 along the way. The 25-year-old has played 161 times for the Lancashire side, netting twice and laying on four assists.

Centre-back Davies is a product of Preston North End’s youth academy, playing in 131 games across all competitions after nailing down a spot in the side.

