Norwich City’s summer signing from Sunderland – Bali Mumba – has been turning heads this season.

He’s made just two substitute appearances for the Canaries, coming on in two of their last three league fixtures, but fans have seen enough to get excited about the 19-year-old.

Mumba made his Norwich City league debut in the final minute of the Bristol City win last month, playing a further twenty in the last outing v Swansea.

A central midfielder, the former Sunderland youngster gave Norwich a new lease of life in the middle of park with his dynamism, and forward-thinking play.

Speaking ahead of Norwich’s trip to Middlesbrough this weekend, Eastern Daily Press journalist Paddy Davitt was asked whether Mumba in in contention to start at the Riverside:

“I just think the way a Warnock team will be set up it might not be a game you start a raw teenager.

“But he has certainly pushed himself from outside the 18 a couple of games ago to a viable option on the bench with that Swans cameo. Big step forward. The lad looks fearless.”

Norwich’s win over Swansea left them in 3rd-place of the Championship table in time for the international break.

It’s been a solid start to the season from Daniel Farke’s side but they face stern competition from Boro this weekend – Warnock’s side are proving typically hard to beat, sitting in 7th after the opening 11 games.

Whether Mumba will be starting on Saturday remains unseen. But after his Swansea performance, it’ll be hard for Farke to omit him from the matchday squad completely.

A fine-looking talent, Mumba is quickly becoming a favourite at Carrow Road.