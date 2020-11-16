SC Heerenveen released goalkeeper Warner Hahn earlier this summer and following his departure, the Dutchman has been linked with a move to the Championship.

As covered here on The72, both Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers have been linked with a move for Dutch goalkeeper Warner Hahn.

Following his departure from Dutch side SC Heerenveen, Hahn has been on the lookout for a new club. However, he is yet to find himself a new home, despite links with clubs across Europe.

Turkish club Goztepe and sides from the MLS were also credited with interest in the former Dutch youth international. Hahn has recently been training with Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle as he looks to maintain his fitness while looking for a club.

Hahn has spent his entire career to date in The Netherlands, spending time in the academies of Sparta Rotterdam and Ajax without notching up any senior appearances for the Dutch duo.

The 28-year-old left Ajax in 2012 and has since gone on to play for FC Dordrecht, Feyenoord, PEC Zwolle (loan) and Excelsior (loan), before joining previous club Heerenveen in 2017.

Injury problems hampered Hahn’s game time with Heerenveen but he still managed to notch up 70 appearances for the club, keeping 13 clean sheets in the process.

Both Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers have decent depth and competition in their goalkeeping ranks, so it would be surprising to see either of the Championship pair swoop for Hahn.

