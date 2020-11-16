Tony Pulis took charge of his first training session as Sheffield Wednesday manager this morning, with his decision to bring back Keiren Westwood splitting opinion.

The veteran goalkeeper has made 163 appearances for the Owls. He joined from Sunderland ahead of the 2014/15 campaign and would instantly become a hit with the Hillsborough fans.

He became one of the best goalkeepers in the division at Wednesday, but injury has beset his last three seasons – he’s been in-and-out of the side, making just 18 league appearances last term.

Having been shunned by previous bosses Jos Luhukay and Garry Monk, Pulis has this morning decided to hand Westwood a lifeline at the club.

Though this decision was met with split opinion by fans – some are delighted to see a club stalwart return to training, whilst others think his time might have passed.

See how the Wednesday fans reacted to Westwood’s return to training on Twitter this morning: