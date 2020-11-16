Tony Pulis took charge of his first training session as Sheffield Wednesday manager this morning, with his decision to bring back Keiren Westwood splitting opinion.

The veteran goalkeeper has made 163 appearances for the Owls. He joined from Sunderland ahead of the 2014/15 campaign and would instantly become a hit with the Hillsborough fans.

He became one of the best goalkeepers in the division at Wednesday, but injury has beset his last three seasons – he’s been in-and-out of the side, making just 18 league appearances last term.

Having been shunned by previous bosses Jos Luhukay and Garry Monk, Pulis has this morning decided to hand Westwood a lifeline at the club.

Though this decision was met with split opinion by fans – some are delighted to see a club stalwart return to training, whilst others think his time might have passed.

See how the Wednesday fans reacted to Westwood’s return to training on Twitter this morning:

Nice to see Pulis has began his mission of setting us back 5 years by bringing Westwood back — Kane (@kanewhelan2) November 16, 2020

Clever ploy by Pulis and the club? Show Westwood back training with the first team and immediately get half the fans back onside . Clever. — Mike Andrews (@mja_owl) November 16, 2020

No time wasted. Already on his first morning raising the average squad age towards mid thirties — Jonny Rep (@TrapitJon) November 16, 2020

Lovely stuff — Chris Milner (@CeeJayMilner) November 16, 2020

Good to see Westwood out there at least training with the first team even if he doesnt get a game. He doesnt deserve to be left out. I hope he gets a game and it works out for him, but only TP will gauge that. — Tom DooleyRM (@rmctom380) November 16, 2020

Thank god for that — 🦉 (@ejc1867) November 16, 2020

Pulis is a manager – westwood was always going to be back. Monk and Jos couldn’t man manage the big players — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) November 16, 2020