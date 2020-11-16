Liverpool were last week linked with a shock move for former Watford and Newcastle United defender Daryl Janmaat, but reports emerging today say the Premier League champions won’t be signing a new defender.

Jurgen Klopp’s injury crisis brought about the surprise links between Janmaat and Liverpool – the 31-year-old has been a free agent since his release from Vicarage Road last summer.

Recent Liverpool update could impend ‘shock’ move for ex-Watford, Newcastle United man

This morning however, The Athletic reports that Liverpool won’t be signing any new defenders, and so it’s likely that their unlikely pursuit of Janmaat is off.

Janmaat has represented all of Heerenveen, Feyenoord, Newcastle and Watford in his career.

He got his English move to St James’ Park ahead of the 2014/15 season and would spent little over two seasons there before joining Watford.

OPINION: Watford should sign available PL striker who would ‘fire them to promotion’

Last season was his fourth at the club and it saw him become a back-up player. Injuries beset his final season with the club and it lead to his inevitable release last summer.

Having amassed 20 caps his the Netherlands, Janmaat is an experienced full-back able to provide cover on both flanks, and in the heart of defence too.

Rumours linking him to Liverpool were fleeting and the move was always going to be unlikely, no matter how serious Klopp’s defensive crisis is becoming.

He remains without a club, but at 31, Janmaat could yet have another chapter in his career – it’s been an understated one so far, and a move to Liverpool would’ve capped it off.