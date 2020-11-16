Andre Green is still a free agent after his release by Aston Villa.

He was linked with Championship duo QPR and Sheffield Wednesday in the past transfer window, as covered by The72, but remains without a club at the moment.

Green, who is 22 years old, was released by Villa at the end of last season having fallen down the pecking order with Dean Smith’s side and has been weighing up his options over the past summer.

His career to date….

He started his career at Aston Villa and went onto make 48 appearances for the Midlands club in all competitions before they opted to part ways with him in June, scoring twice along the way.

Green spent time away from Villa Park at Portsmouth during the 2018/19 season and scored five goals in 12 games for the League One side. He then had a stint at Preston North End during the first-half of the last campaign before spending the second-half with Charlton Athletic.

Where will he go….

Green has got experience of playing Championship football and could prove to be a shrewd coup by a second/third tier side over the coming weeks.

Sheffield Wednesday’s new boss, Tony Pulis, could see him as a potential option on a free transfer, whilst QPR may still keep tabs on him as someone to boost their attacking department.

The pacey wide man is waiting for the right opportunity but will want to be playing again soon and is a decent option to clubs still needing reinforcements.

Would you take Green at your club?