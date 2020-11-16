Aston Villa wouldn’t stand in the way if John Terry was offered a managerial position, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Their assistant coach has been linked with Derby County, who are in the hunt for a replacement for Phillip Cocu.

Wayne Rooney, an old England teammate of Terry’s, is in interim charge at Pride Park and is the front runner for the full-time job.

However, Terry is an option for the Championship side who are weighing up who to choose at the man to lead them forward.

The ex-defender racked up 759 appearances in his playing career, helping Chelsea win both the Premier League and FA Cup five times, the League Cup three times and the Champions League once.

Terry also had 78 caps for England, scoring eight goals for the Three Lions.

He hung up his boots after a final spell at Aston Villa and was appointed assistant manager of the Midlands side in October 2018.

Terry helped Villa gain promotion to the Premier League under Dean Smith in 2019 and they managed to retain their status in the top flight last term.

He looks set to become a manager in the future and Aston Villa wouldn’t stop him if a club came in for him.

Derby have a big decision to make on their new boss. The last time they opted for a young boss, Frank Lampard, they got to the Play-Off final. However, do they need experience now?

They are currently bottom of the Championship after 11 games.

Should DCFC look at Terry?