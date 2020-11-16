According to BBC Sport, Middlesbrough and Northern Ireland midfielder George Saville has returned home early from international duty.

The combative midfielder has been one of Middlesbrough’s best players this season but missed their last game against Brentford due to a family emergency.

Saville was called up for his national side as Northern Ireland looked to seal a place in the European Championships next summer. He was in the starting line-up to face Slovakia on Thursday, where the away side triumphed 2-1 in extra time ending the Green and White army’s hopes of qualification.

However, the 27-year old did not play a part in Northern Ireland’s Nations League tie against Austria on Sunday and it has now been revealed that he has returned home for personal reasons.

It is not yet known whether the personal reasons he has left the Northern Irish camp for are linked to the family emergency he missed Middlesbrough’s clash against Brentford for.

Boro fans and manager Neil Warnock will be hoping they have Saville at their disposal for their up and coming fixture as they take on Norwich City this weekend at The Riverside.

Supporters of the Teesside club will have been fearing the worst when they heard Saville had returned home and Paddy McNair hobbled off against Slovakia, with the Northern Ireland duo being Boro’s star men so far this campaign.

However, McNair returned to the fold against Austria, registering an assist for John Magennis’ opener in the 74th minute, although the hosts hit back to win 2-1 in the final 10 minutes.