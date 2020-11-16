In a question and answer session with the Middlesbrough Supporters Forum, Boro boss Neil Warnock revealed just how tough it was to sign striker Chuba Akpom from PAOK in the summer, claiming he was ‘surprised’ he managed to get the deal over the line.

The 25-year old left Premier League giants Arsenal in 2018 after progressing through the academy. He joined Greek side PAOK, winning the Super League in his first season.

He scored 14 goals in 54 appearances in Thessaloniki and was even playing Champions League football.

He joined Middlesbrough on a three-year deal in the summer and Boro boss Neil Warnock admitted it wasn’t easy to get the deal done.

“I’d known Akpom from playing in the UK and he’d had a good couple of years in Greece,” he said.

“We tried to get him and this went on for about five or six weeks, Neil [Bausor] spoke to about 15 different agents that are involved with him.

“After a couple of weeks, I said I need to speak to the player. I got his number and spoke with him, and as soon as I spoke to him, I thought you will do for me. I said to him, you will come and enjoy it here, speaking the language, a manager like me to play for, you can’t fail.

“We had a good chat. He was playing in the Champions League and he kept scoring and they kept winning, I was surprised when we got him.”

Akpom hit the ground running upon signing, scoring in his first two games. However, he has seen his playing time reduced slightly after the return of club captain Britt Assombalonga.