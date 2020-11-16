Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis was a summer target of both Brentford and Derby County.

The Republic of Ireland international asserted himself as one of the English Football League’s most prolific wingers last season, with 12 goals and five assists in League One.

It looked as though his move up into the Championship would materialise and soon into the summer months, both Brentford and Derby County were credited with an interest in the 24-year-old.

A move never materialised though and going into this new League One season, Curtis looked as though he’d lost some of that energy he had in such abundance last term.

He’s now scored two goals in 11 League One appearances this season, with both of those coming in his last three league appearances.

Add to that a stunning free-kick in his last outing v Ipswich Tow in the FA Cup, and a late substitute appearance for Ireland England last week, and it makes for a positive few weeks for Curtis.

Three goals in his last four Pompey appearances then seems to be getting Curtis back on track. This form could well see either Brentford or Derby move for him once again in January.

Blackburn Rovers have also held an interest in the past but Brentford are reputed for their League One purchases, and with Derby looking at a takeover it could see them spending well in January.

Last January though, Portsmouth slapped a £3 million price-tag on Curtis.

Portsmouth travel to Plymouth tonight, with Curtis still on international duty.