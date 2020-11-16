Hull City midfielder Callum Jones is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

He has made a few first-team appearances for the Tigers so far this season, including Carabao Cup games against Premier League duo Leeds United and West Ham United.

Jones, who is 19 years old, was snapped up by Grant McCann’s side in the summer of 2019 having previously been on the books as a youngster at Tranmere Rovers, The New Saints, Oswestry Town and Bury.

He has revealed that ex-Liverpool and England star Steven Gerrard is his footballing idol, as per Hull’s official YouTube channel: “Growing up seeing what he was doing, the Champions League finals, the trophies that he lifted, the goals that he scored. I just wanted to be him as a kid, and I think that I model my game on things that he’s done. I’d like to say I have some of his attributes and obviously one day I want to be as good as him. That’s the aim really.”

Jones also says his beloved Reds would be his dream opponent: “Liverpool, probably yeah, obviously supporting them at Anfield a nice draw in the cup or hopefully in the Premier League one day, with Hull maybe.”

The Wales youth international is out of contract at the KCOM Stadium at the end of this season and the League One side will be keen on securing a new deal for him.

