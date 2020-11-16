Huddersfield Town have are ‘expected’ to complete the signing of Newcastle United’s Rolando Aarons upon the opening of the January transfer window, reports Yorkshire Live.

The 25-year-old was subject to summer interest from the Terriers.

Having spent the last few seasons out on loan with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Wycombe Wanderers and Motherwell, Aarons is deemed surplus to requirements at St James’ Park.

Reports this morning claim that the Terriers are expected to complete the deal when the forthcoming transfer window opens on January 4th, reliving Aarons of his increasingly torrid spell on Teesside.

It’s a long way off and complications remain, but it would bring a lift to Carlos Corberan’s side.

The former Leeds United coach became the shock managerial appoint of Huddersfield’s over the summer. He’s since guided them to 13th-place in the Championship table, taking 14 points from his opening 11 games.

It’s a better showing for Huddersfield Town than last time round, but fans might’ve been expecting more from their side of late – Huddersfield won just one of their previous five going into this international break.

It’s a long process though and Corberan has barely had time to put his own, perhaps Marcelo Bielsa-inspired imprint on this Town side.

Aarons would be a huge coo for the club – he showed with Wednesday that his pace and explosiveness can be effective at Championship level, and Huddersfield are missing someone like that.

They resume Championship duties with a trip to Stoke City this weekend.