Ex-Football League midfielder Ravel Morrison made his international debut for Jamaica on Saturday, as per a report by talkSPORT.

The midfielder couldn’t prevent them losing to Saudi Arabia.

Morrison, who is 27 years old, has represented England at youth levels in the past but has now switched his allegiance to Jamaica.

He was released by Sheffield United at the end of last season and now plays for Dutch side ADO Den Haag, who snapped him up on a free transfer in late September.

Morrison only joined the Blades last summer and made four appearances for them in all competitions before spending the second-half of the campaign on loan at Middlesbrough.

He started his career on the books at Manchester United and played three times for their first-team before switching to West Ham United in January 2012.

He spent three years under contract with the Hammers but had loan spells away from the London club at Birmingham City, QPR and Cardiff City during his time at Upton Park.

Lazio swooped to sign him five years ago and he played eight times for the Serie A side before returning to QPR on loan again during the 2016/17 season.

Morrison then spent time in Mexico at Atlas and then in Sweden with Ostersund before returning to England last year. Sheffield United handed him an opportunity but is now back overseas playing his football in Holland.

Jamaica lost 3-0 to on his debut against Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The ‘Reggae Boyz’ are managed by ex-Hull City and Tranmere Rovers midfielder Theodore Whitmore.

Will Morrison return to England one day?