Newport County boss Michael Flynn has become a front-runner for the vacant Bristol Rovers job.

It comes after Ben Garner was dismissed over the weekend, following defeat to Fleetwood Town leaving them in 18th-place of the League One table.

Michael Flynn has since become a candidate to take on the job – manager of League Two Newport County, he’s nearing his 200th game in charge of the Welsh club.

Speaking on EFL on Quest over the weekend, he gave his verdict on the current opening:

“It’s tough, you don’t like seeing any manager lose their job, but I think it’s only been five wins in 26. It’s been tough, and they lost their top scorer (Jonson Clarke-Harris), so it was always an uphill battle.”

“They’ll have aspirations to get into the Championship and with the size of the club that’s what they should be aiming for – he (Garner’s successor) is going to need backing and he’s going to need time.”

Along with Flynn, the club’s Head of Recruitment Tommy Widdrington is a leading candidate for the job, with loose links to the likes of former Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook.

Danny Cowley is also in the running, but is also in contention for the Tranmere Rovers job.

Flynn though looks like a much more realistic option than the likes of Cook or Cowley – residing just over the Severnside Bridge, this could prove to be the next suitable step in the Welshman’s managerial career.

He’s made play-off contenders out of Newport and has taken them on some crazy cup runs, but it looks as though he’s reached his ceiling with the Welsh club.

Fans would love to see him join the Gas, but it would likely take a lucrative offer and, as Flynn said, the next man at the helm would need plenty of time.