Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch has hit back at online criticism, following his side’s third-straight defeat at home to MK Dons last time out.

After back-to-back cup defeats at the hands of Mansfield Town and Fleetwood Town, Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson really needed a win to alleviate some of the mounting pressure.

His side hosted the lowly Dons at the weekend and it was the ideal opportunity for Parkinson to return to winning ways on their return to league duties.

But after Max Power opened the scoring, the Dons would score either side of half-time to claim the comeback win, and it brought about a huge response from Black Cats fans online.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Gooch said of the criticism after Saturday’s defeat:

“I think that’s harsh on today because we created some really good chances. We got into the final third a lot but we didn’t take our chances. We’re still creating a lot of chances and getting into the final third and some really good areas.”

Cameron Jerome has equalised for Dons soon after Power’s opener, with Scott Fraser scoring the winner from the penalty spot soon after the restart.

“Maybe we haven’t scored as many of those chances as we should have, but we know that,” continued Gooch. “When you go 1-0 up at home, you feel you should go on to win the game.

“You can’t get too down about it. It’s November and we still have an awful lot of football left to be played so you can’t get too down about it.”

Sunderland next face a trip to 10th-place Doncaster Rovers on Saturday. Parkinson is seemingly on the brink of losing his job though and a fourth-straight defeat would likely put the owners under pressure to make a managerial call.

The club however could soon have new owners – talks of their potential takeover have moved a step closer in the past week, and with it could come a shake-up right at the top of the club.

Sitting 6th-place in the League One table, it’s looking like Sunderland could yet fall out of contention. Parkinson is on thin ice with the fans, who feel the criticism is wholly deserved right now.