Derby County fans are calling for former Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook to be handed the vacant Pride Park job.

Phillip Cocu was relived of his duties over the weekend. The Dutchman managed little over a year in charge and had plenty of on and off-field tasks to deal with, but leaves with his side bottom of the Championship table.

Wayne Rooney became the immediate favourite to land the job, with former England teammate John Terry also in the running.

Fans have taken to Twitter to state their preferred choice for the job though and one Paul Cook is getting a lot of love from the Derby faithful.

Winner of promotions from League Two with Portsmouth and League One with Wigan, Cook has been out of work since seeing Wigan relegated last season.

A points deduction saw them drop down on the final day, and Cook has been unemployed since.

