Derby County fans are calling for former Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook to be handed the vacant Pride Park job.

Phillip Cocu was relived of his duties over the weekend. The Dutchman managed little over a year in charge and had plenty of on and off-field tasks to deal with, but leaves with his side bottom of the Championship table.

Wayne Rooney became the immediate favourite to land the job, with former England teammate John Terry also in the running.

Fans have taken to Twitter to state their preferred choice for the job though and one Paul Cook is getting a lot of love from the Derby faithful.

Winner of promotions from League Two with Portsmouth and League One with Wigan, Cook has been out of work since seeing Wigan relegated last season.

A points deduction saw them drop down on the final day, and Cook has been unemployed since.

See what fans are saying about the 53-year-old here:

Odds will flip flop all over the place in the coming days. Top two in the current market for me is a no thank you, Rafa has been a rumour I’ve heard due to the new owners but for me out of that lot if Rafa is a pipedream I’d take Paul Cook tomorrow #dcfc #dcfcfans — Mark Lawson (@Kingkennyl) November 15, 2020

If the cash is there, I'd go for Paul Cook as new #dcfc manager. — Andy Buckley-Taylor (@BuckTaylor64) November 14, 2020

More statements than wins this season. Probably more statements than goals. Always a lot of drama being a Derby County fan. I love a next manager bet. Head says Rooney but would love Paul Cook. Up to the new owners now. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Mark Bonner (@markgbonner) November 14, 2020

There’s only one man for the Derby job imo – Paul Cook. Already knows how Marshall & Byrne play. #dcfc pic.twitter.com/GUmBWH7l3I — $iniara (@KSiniara) November 14, 2020

Out of the names I’ve seen so far it’s Paul Cook for me #dcfc #dcfcfans — Nathan Jordan (@NathanJordan85) November 14, 2020

I don’t think the new owners will be going for a marquee replacement and nor should they. We need someone to get us out of danger first, and then employ a suitable, successful style that will have us challenging for promotion again. Paul Cook is the man for me. #dcfc 4/4 — Alex Taylor (@ACTaylor96) November 14, 2020

Rooney no, Terry no. We really don’t need another circus. Paul Cook ideal for the situation we are but think the new group may well go for Howe. Needs to be in it for the long term not jump ship when Newcastle, Stoke et al flash there ankles #dcfc #dcfcfans — Paul Limbert (@PaulLimbert) November 14, 2020