Portsmouth resume League One duties with a trip to Plymouth Argyle tonight.

Kenny Jackett’s side go into this one on the South Coast in 7th-place of the League One table, with a chance to leapfrog all four of the play-off teams with a win at Plymouth.

Here we take a look at how expect Portsmouth to line-up tonight:

GK Craig MacGillivray – Scot likely to return to his no.1 spot tonight, having sat out the EFL Trophy defeat to West Ham last week.

LB Lee Brown – Experienced full-back. Fresh after missing last three and likely to return for his 10th League One appearance of the season tonight.

RB Callum Johnson – Involved in all of Pompey’s league fixtures this season. Making the right-back spot his own after summer move from Accrington.

CB Sean Raggett – Consistent head in the Pompey defence. Featured in all 11 League One games this season and expected to return after being rest v West Ham.

CB Jack Whatmough – Missed last three matchday squads. Jackett’s strongest name alongside Raggett and should be expected to return tonight.

LM Ronan Curtis – Can be the heartbeat of this team. Now a Republic of Ireland international, Curtis will no doubt return to the starting line-up for league duties.

RM Ryan Williams – Yet to score this season, but effective on the right. Proving to be a favoured choice of Jackett’s.

CM Tom Naylor – One of the regulars in this side that have played in all of Pompey’s league games this season. Experience and a steady head in the middle of the park.

CM Andy Cannon – Looking as though he’s forming a nice partnership alongside Naylor. Offers a bit more dynamism in the middle and should return after West Ham rest.

ST John Marquis – One away from equalling his tally from last season. Seven goals in 11 in League One, and well rested. Definite to start to tonight.

ST Ellis Harrison – Two goals in six League One appearances this season. Struggling for starts but could partner Marquis with no other option looking stronger.